HALLOWELL — The Gaslight Theater will hold auditions for its first production of Maine’s bicentennial year.

Auditions for “Last Gas” are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and Monday, Jan. 27, at Hallowell City Hall Auditorium, 1 Winthrop St.

The play, by John Cariani and directed by Lucille Rioux, will open March 13.

Nat Paradis is a Red Sox loving part-time dad who manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas — or anything — before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he’s forced to choose between new love and old.

“Last Gas” takes a hilarious and heart-breakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to “get back to happy.”

For more information, call 626-3698.

