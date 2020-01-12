CLEMSON, S.C. — Aaron Christopher Baum, of Madison, graduated Dec. 19 from Clemson University with a Master of Science degree in Biological Sciences.

Baum was among more than 1,700 students who received degrees during a ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.

