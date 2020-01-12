CLEMSON, S.C. — Aaron Christopher Baum, of Madison, graduated Dec. 19 from Clemson University with a Master of Science degree in Biological Sciences.
Baum was among more than 1,700 students who received degrees during a ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: PUC staff report not the end of CMP billing case
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Double Don’ doubles down
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville police deserve thanks
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump can’t be trusted with military
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills not ‘penny wise and pound foolish’