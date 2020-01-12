David and Amy Cyr of Farmingdale, Maine wish to announce the engagement of their daughter Molly Cyr of Orr’s Island, Maine to Andrew Cooper of Orr’s Island, Maine, son of Earl and Becky Cooper of New Harbor, Maine.
Miss Cyr has a BA in Outdoor Education and Leadership from Sterling College, Vermont in 2012.
She is employed as the Development Coordinator of Central Lincoln County YMCA, Damariscotta, Maine.
Mr. Cooper has a BA in Outdoor Education from Lyndon State College, Vermont in 2005.
He is employed with LL Bean in Freeport, Maine as a Logistics Coordinator of Outdoor Discovery Schools.
A wedding date of September 26, 2020 has been planned.
-
Celebrations
Molly Cyr and Andrew Cooper
-
