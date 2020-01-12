NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Irving shot 10 for 11 from the field after missing 26 games with an impingement. The shoulder looked fine and his handle looked as good as ever while he dribbled his way around a hopeless Atlanta defense.

Energized by his return that still seemed a ways away just a week ago, the Nets led by 39 points and won their second straight after dropping seven in a row.

Cam Reddish scored 20 points for the Hawks, who played without star guard Trae Young because of a left hamstring injury and lost their fourth straight.

Taurean Prince scored 14 points for the Nets, who made it such an easy night that their fans didn’t need to worry about the scoreboard as they roared for Vince Carter’s two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The 42-year-old former Nets star finished with eight points in his final road appearance against the franchise.

JAZZ 127, WIZARDS 116: Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and visiting Utah won its ninth straight.

Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games. Jordan Clarkson had 17 of his 23 points in the second half.

KNICKS 124, HEAT 121: Julius Randle scored 26 points, RJ Barrett chipped in 23 and New York rallied to beat visiting Miami.

Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock added 16 to help the Knicks snap a five-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. They blew a lead down the stretch for the second time.

SPURS 105, RAPTORS 104: DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15 and visiting San Antonio rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat Toronto.

San Antonio used a big fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games. Derrick White scored 13 points for the Spurs, and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11. DeRozan also collected eight rebounds and four assists while topping 20 points for the 11th straight game.

San Antonio trailed 82-69 to begin the fourth but opened the quarter with a 19-5 run, taking an 88-87 lead on Aldridge’s layup with 6:34 to play.

GRIZZLIES 122, WARRIORS 102: Jonas Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds and host Memphis dominated the second half to send Golden State to its eighth straight loss.

Valanciunas was 13 of 17 from the field, including a 3-pointer to help the Grizzlies win their fifth straight. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 21 points, and Ja Morant had 11 points and 10 assists. Tyus Jones and Grayson Allen also had 11 points each, Allen converting all three of his 3- pointers.

D’Angelo Russell, who missed the previous six games with a right shoulder contusion, led the Warriors with 34 points. Alec Burks and Jordan Poole each had 13.

