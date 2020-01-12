SEBEC – Carolyn Iola (Tobey) Preble, 90, died peacefully at Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover Foxcroft on Jan. 9, 2020. Carolyn was born in Augusta on Oct. 21, 1929, the daughter of Burton M. and Iola (Emery) Tobey. She graduated from Cony High School in 1947 and attended classes at Bates Business College. She worked for the State of Maine Highway Office, the U.S. Civil Service and Selective Service Office and was a secretary at the local radio station.Carolyn met and married Waldo Clyde Preble (Preb) on Sept. 2, 1950 in Augusta. Shortly after, they moved to Orono where she worked in the Forestry Department at the University of Maine while Preb studied Civil Engineering. Upon Preb’s graduation they moved to Newark, Delaware, where they began their family and Carolyn transitioned from her career as a secretary to her favorite career as wife and mother.In 1956, Carolyn and Waldo, with their first two children, moved to Millinocket, Maine, where they lived and raised their family which grew to five children, built two homes and two family camps. The family moved to Dothan, Alabama, in 1966, stayed for two years, and moved back to Millinocket. In 1976 they moved again, this time to North Yarmouth, Maine, where they built another home, saw their son graduate from high school, and then built another home on Crescent Lake in Raymond, Maine, where they lived until 2015 when they moved to Sebec, Maine. Carolyn’s favorite place in the world was the family camp on the island. Over the years the family grew to include 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Carolyn was devoted to her soulmate. She was very proud of her five children, and took wonderful care of her family, her homes, and her two special camps. She devoted her life to them. Her family is most grateful for all of the years they were blessed to have had her in their lives. Carolyn had lots of interests. She loved music and dancing and laughing at Calvin and Hobbes. As a child she sang in the church choir and directed the junior choir, acted in a play, played volleyball, and was the Grange Dairy Queen. As an adult, she volunteered as choir director, Girl Scout leader, school librarian, and teacher’s aid. She was a member and President of the Garden Club and the Women’s Fellowship of the Congregational Church in Millinocket. She enjoyed her many friends, especially her best friend, Lucille, and the “girls” from the “No Nothing, Do Nothing Club” in Millinocket, as well as many other relatives and friends. Carolyn and Waldo enjoyed special trips including a cruise through Alaska, boating the Inland Waterway with Dick and Shirley Noyes, visiting Hawaii, Germany, Prince Edward Island, and a bus tour of Newfoundland with Debbie and Don.Carolyn is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, her sister-in-law, Jackie Tobey, her children Deborah Lynn Drew and husband Donald, Judith Ellen Harrison, Pamela Jane Cole and husband Donald, Lori Ann Deschaine and husband Philip, and Jeffrey David Preble and wife Anita (Ray), grandchildren and step-grandchildren Jennifer (Rice) (Morgan) Speicher and husband, Rusty, Joshua Rice and fiancé, Coren Wheeler, Nicole Drew, Jennifer (Drew) Elgaaen and husband, Erick, Matthew Harrison and wife, Samantha, Shannon (Harrison) Drummond and husband, Lee, Donald Cole, III, and wife Sarah, Kenneth Cole and wife Alison, Ryan Cole and wife, Sarah, Anthony Deschaine, Nathan Deschaine, Andra (Preble) Johnson and husband, Shaun, and Kristopher Preble and wife, Charissa; as well her niece Sherry Tobey and nephew Jim Tobey, their children, and her great grandchildren, and cousins. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Burton Martin Tobey, Jr., and her grandson Justin R. Robertson.She will be fondly remembered by David and Eve Rice and Jeffrey Harrison as well as many other family members and friends.Visiting hours will be Wednesday, January 15, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. Spring burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Augusta.Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family who wish to, may make a contribution in Carolyn’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, the Parkinson’s Foundation, the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, or a charity of their choice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous