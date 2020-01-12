NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Janice I. Dyer, 84, native of Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019 where she resided with her son, Mark Dyer, of New Britain, Conn. She was the daughter of predeceased Vernal Sr. and Gladys Hood.She was a stay at home mother who raised nine children. She had a heartwarming personality and was also an amazing caregiver. She was loved by all who knew her. She also was one for nature. She loved to watch and feed the birds and chipmunks everyday. She was a very outspoken woman, but yet very funny. She was the type of person to put someone else’s need first and not her own, especially when she had very little. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be dearly missed by everyone.Surviving are her brothers Vernal Hood, Jr., Ronald Hood, sisters Sandra Poulliot, Beverly Rogers; one daughter Deborah McCaslin, seven sons Andrew, John, Mark and his wife Michelle, Darrell Hood and Angela, Matthew, Timothy, and Howard, Jr. and wife Melissa. Janice is predeceased by her son Daniel Hood. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Memorial services will be at a later date.

