PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Manchester students Austin Vining and Ariana Wiles have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: