PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Manchester students Austin Vining and Ariana Wiles have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: PUC staff report not the end of CMP billing case
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Double Don’ doubles down
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville police deserve thanks
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump can’t be trusted with military
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills not ‘penny wise and pound foolish’