I have been a registered Republican for more than 70 years, but in recent elections I find myself voting more and more frequently for the Democratic presidential nominee. Last year, fed up with the increasingly unanimous Republican congressional support for President Trump, I changed my party affiliation. It had become the agency for powers of great wealth and has left me, and the rest of humanity, behind. Mammon has risen to power and stands revealed. I saw a struggle for the soul of America and had to change sides.

I encourage my formerly fellow Republicans who believe in the freedom that includes equal opportunity for all to consider changing their vote if they can’t reform their party.

Robert Harding Morris

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »