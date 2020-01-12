Last February, a state report said: “The total amount of unpaid fines — that have accrued as a result of warrants not being executed — has escalated to $2, 395,312. 32 as of December 31, 2018.”

The system for collecting these fines is broken. The department that imposed the fines is not concerned, given admitted non-processing collection warrants. Then, what is the process? It’s called “inter-agency collaboration.” More appropriately, inter-agency zilch.

Come on, legislators. Come on, administrators. While nursing home needs are unmet, get off high horses and create a self-funding, strong-armed unit that lives in fine-debtor lives pending full payments.

Motivation for the referenced suggestion is already in the law. Called the deterrent effect of the law. Nonpayment of a fine is to have beaten the law. A heck of a way to educate someone.

 

John Benoit

Manchester  

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles