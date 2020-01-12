AUGUSTA — The Viles Arboretum, at 153 Hospital St., will host its Table Tour event on Sunday, Feb. 2. Trails open at 11 a.m. and trail food will be served until 1 p.m. Desserts, coffee and other beverages will be served until 2 p.m. at the main building located at the end of the course with music, according to a news release from the arboretum.

More than 200 participants gather on the Arboretum grounds. They snowshoe, ski and hike on groomed trails.

Mark DesMeules, the arboretums’ executive drector said, “This is the only event of its kind that I know of and it offers a healthy and fun opportunity to meet people, get outdoors, enjoy some terrific food, and support the many new programs and initiatives being developed at the arboretum. The course is even more interesting with dozens of beautiful stone sculptures at various points along the trail and warming fires at every food station,” according to the release.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $5 for children 10 and younger, free for toddlers, and group rates are available.

Tickets will be available the day of the event from 10 a.m. to noon, these sell out quickly. This will also be the time anyone can pick up previously purchased tickets.

The Viles Arboretum is located in Augusta on 224 acres of fields, forests, wetlands and 20 botanical collections. It offers an ever-changing selection of programs for the general public and for schools. The arboretum’s focus is on interactive, creative and hands-on teaching with a focus on natural history and unlocking everyone’s natural ability to understand the nature of our world through your own eyes and by using your own intellect.

For more information, visit vilesarboretum.org or call 626-7989.

