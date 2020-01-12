I want to publicly thank the Waterville Police Department and the other central Maine law enforcement first responders for their swift, deliberate and detailed actions to apprehend the two people that went on the shooting spree in Winslow, Waterville and Clinton last weekend.
I live on the end of May Street where that part of the shooting took place. All involved did their jobs so well. Waterville police, while trying to find the shooter, also provided a presence on May Street until he had been apprehended.
Safety is a community effort and not just the responsibility of law enforcement. If you hear or see something that concerns you, let law enforcement know. If it’s a false alarm, great. If not, you may save you, your family, neighbors or someone you never know from harm.
Reporter Amy Calder’s articles so often have to do with what is going on in our lives day to day. When I read her article about growing up in the 1960s and how much more carefree it was, I wholeheartedly agreed that it would be so wonderful to return to those much simpler times, even for a day.
Nancy Sanford
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: PUC staff report not the end of CMP billing case
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Double Don’ doubles down
-
Letters to the Editor
Waterville police deserve thanks
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump can’t be trusted with military
-
Letters to the Editor
Mills not ‘penny wise and pound foolish’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.