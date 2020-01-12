I want to publicly thank the Waterville Police Department and the other central Maine law enforcement first responders for their swift, deliberate and detailed actions to apprehend the two people that went on the shooting spree in Winslow, Waterville and Clinton last weekend.

I live on the end of May Street where that part of the shooting took place. All involved did their jobs so well. Waterville police, while trying to find the shooter, also provided a presence on May Street until he had been apprehended.

Safety is a community effort and not just the responsibility of law enforcement. If you hear or see something that concerns you, let law enforcement know. If it’s a false alarm, great. If not, you may save you, your family, neighbors or someone you never know from harm.

Reporter Amy Calder’s articles so often have to do with what is going on in our lives day to day. When I read her article about growing up in the 1960s and how much more carefree it was, I wholeheartedly agreed that it would be so wonderful to return to those much simpler times, even for a day.

Nancy Sanford

Waterville

