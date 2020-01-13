WATERFORD — According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unidentified woman was found off of a logging trail Monday afternoon.

According to Chief Deputy James Urquhart, the office received a missing person’s complaint from a family member of a 48-year-old woman who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. At this point, that woman is believed to have been the body found.

According to Urquhart, the body of the woman was found off a logging trail not far from her home on Ben Hale Road. Urquhart said investigators believe overnight exposure to cold and hypothermia led to the woman’s death.

The woman will be identified once her family has been notified.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: