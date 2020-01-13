FARMINGTON — A cat perished, and a house was heavily damaged Friday night after a fire broke out in the kitchen at 683 Knowlton Corner Road.

The occupant of the house, Christopher Wells, returned home to find it on fire and reported it at 9:02 p.m., Acting Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said Monday.

The house is owned by Jerry Ellis, who is out of state, he said.

Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the kitchen but could not determine the cause at this time because of the damage, Hardy said.

There was fire, heat and smoke damage throughout the kitchen and first floor area. Fire also extended to the second floor, he said.

About 40 firefighters responded to fire from Farmington, Chesterville, Industry, Jay, New Sharon, Strong, Temple and Wilton.

Christopher Ellis is staying with friends, Hardy said. The 1½-story home is uninhabitable.

