AUGUSTA — The Hands Around the Capitol Rally, marking and mourning the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion, is set for Saturday, Jan. 18, in Augusta. The rally and march is organized by the Maine Right to Life Committee, which was founded to protect and uphold the dignity and worth of every human life from conception to natural death, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

All are welcome to attend part or all of the event:

• A Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, at 41 Western Ave., celebrated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley;

• The Rally with Deeley and pro-life leaders from across Maine is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in the St. Michael School gymnasium at 56 Sewall St.;

• The March will begin at 12:15 p.m. and end at the State House; and

• Participants will join hands in silent protest while the capitol bell is rung 47 times at 12:30 p.m., once for each year that has passed since the Roe v. Wade ruling.

In addition, high school youth and accompanying adults will join Deeley on a diocesan pilgrimage to the 2020 March for Life in Washington, D.C. The pilgrimage, scheduled for Jan. 23-25, will include attendance at the opening Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the march itself, and other events.

The March for Life began as a small demonstration and rapidly grew to become the largest pro-life event in the world. The peaceful demonstration has followed on the somber anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision every year since 1973, according to the release.

For more information, visit MaineRighttoLife.com or call 782-0101.

