AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Jan. 2-8, 2020, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Jeremy Allen, 38, of Augusta, on Aug. 29, 2019, in Augusta: criminal mischief, $300 fine, $1,030.43 restitution; terrorizing, dismissed.

Kayla E. Allen, 25, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 15, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Taylor Andrews, 29, of Whitefield, on Aug. 21, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but nine months suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Jonathan Michael Bennett, 50, of Lisbon, driving to endanger July 4, 2017, in Augusta, $1,000 fine.

Michael J. Brown, 49, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Nov. 4, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Michael A. Butler Jr., 33, of Hallowell, on Oct. 11, 2019, in Hallowell: reckless conduct, $500 fine; driving to endanger, dismissed.

Suzanna Butler, 25, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Marissa K. Canario, 33, of Ormand Beach, Florida, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 5, 2015, in Augusta, dismissed.

Katie G. Click, 24, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 13, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Crystal Theresa Cougle, 27, of Waterville, assault Dec. 18, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine, $300 suspended, 180-day jail sentence.

Christy Cross, 67, of Hallowell, failure to register vehicle Nov. 27, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joshua Alexander Dorow, 34, of Smithfield, operating while license suspended or revoked June 18, 2019, in Sidney, dismissed.

Tina M. Drouin, 63, of Winslow, theft of services Nov. 13, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Theresa M. Dunn, 42, of China, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterville, $150 fine.

Amanda R. Edgecomb, 38, of Wayne, two counts each allowing dog to be at large and keeping unlicensed dog, Dec. 4, 2019, in Wayne, dismissed.

Robert Elston, 29, of Augusta, on Aug. 14, 2019, in Augusta: domestic violence assault, 30-day jail sentence; criminal invasion of computer privacy, 30-day jail sentence.

Jeremiah Dana Gamblin, 20, of Vassalboro, minor possessing liquor Nov. 25, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

James M. Goodale, 41, of Waterville, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Nov. 3, 2019, in Clinton, $100 fine.

Spencer Gordon, 19, of Waterville, minor possessing liquor Nov. 25, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

Lucas J. Gragg, 39, of Manchester, on Sept. 17, 2019, in Augusta: unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; falsifying physical evidence, 30-day jail sentence.

Amanda S. Grasse, 31, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license Nov. 22, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Courtany L. Hanley, 27, of Dresden, failure to register vehicle Nov. 21, 2019, in Augusta, $150 fine.

Ronald R. Hinkley, 19, of Monmouth, on Nov. 23, 2019, in Winthrop: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence; domestic violence aggravated assault, dismissed.

Christopher Hodges, 31, of Winslow, on Oct. 27, 2019, in Waterville: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six-month jail sentence.

Johnnie M. Hopkins Jr., 31, of Unity, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 25, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Katherine A. Jordan, 23, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 14, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Ryan W. Kappelman, 20, of Auburn, minor consuming liquor Sept. 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Kelley, 36, of Chelsea, operating under the influence Sept. 11, 2019, in Windsor, $500 fine.

Joel Edward Kidd, 42, of Fairfield, on Nov. 23, 2019, in Waterville: operating under the influence, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; endangering the welfare of a child, 96-hour jail sentence.

Carl E. Locke, 31, of Thorndike, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 8, 2019, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Kali M. Mackay, 24, of Old Town, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 25, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Abaro Carlos A. Mendoza, 33, of Falmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 5, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jakob A. Murray, 21, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 30, 2019, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Sean C. Norster, 33, of Clinton, operating under the influence April 21, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Sarah Ouellette, 40, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 21, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine.

Brent Palmer, 32, of Pittston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Jan. 3, 2020, in Augusta, 48-hour jail sentence.

Kevin P. Pelletier, 38, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Nov. 20, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

Daniel Phillips, 62, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 17, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine.

Michael Stephan Phillips, 32, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Aug. 6, 2019, in Augusta, two-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Ethan M. Pooler, 26, of Mount Vernon, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Nov. 9, 2019, in Mount Vernon, $200 fine.

Donald Wayne Roeske Jr., 30, of Clinton, operating under the influence Nov. 10, 2019, in Clinton, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension

Ernest S. Sanborn, 72, of Augusta, driving to endanger Aug. 22, 2018, in West Gardiner, $575 fine.

William Scott Schisler, 30, of Winthrop, on Nov. 28, 2019, in Winthrop: criminal mischief, 180-day jail sentence all but six days suspended, one-year administrative release; obstructing report of crime, six-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, six-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, dismissed.

Jessica Seagrave, 29, of Jackson, domestic violence assault Aug. 4, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed. On Dec. 25, 2019, in Augusta: domestic violence assault, 364-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two-year probation; violating condition of release, 14-day jail sentence.

Jared Dale Smith, 34, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked April 18, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Angie M. Soucy, 41, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 20, 2019, in Belgrade, $500 fine.

Michael E. Stevens, 25, of Hancock, New Hampshire, violating protection from abuse order Jan. 2, 2020, in Sidney, five-day jail sentence.

Kelly Thammavongsa, 30, of Winslow, on June 3, 2019, in Winslow: violating condition of release, $100 fine; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.

Diovanni T. Thomas, 21, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 28, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Andrew J. Ulrich, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2018, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Brett Allen Ward, 36, of Litchfield, rule violation Nov. 21, 2019, in China, $100 fine.

Trisha M. White, 52, of Waltham, Massachusetts, operating under the influence March 8, 2019, in Gardiner, $500 fine.

Joel A. Whitney, 34, of Benton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 19, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Andrew Zelonis, 46, of Waterville, false public alarm or report Nov. 21, 2019, in Waterville, $200 fine.

