LEWISTON — Police Chief Brian O’Malley said Monday afternoon that his department is intensively investigating a Saturday morning shoot out.

On Saturday, police announced the arrest of three people after gunshot reports and a morning standoff on Walnut Street. The gunshots were exchanged among several people at 21 Walnut St., O’Malley said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

Police have been collecting evidence and interviewing neighborhood residents, but O’Malley asked anyone with information to contact the department.

Four guns were confiscated — including one stolen in November from a Minot location, O’Malley said.

Related Three arrested following standoff on Walnut Street in Lewiston

Benjamin Alan Brown, 28, of East Boston, Massachusetts, was charged with Class C reckless conduct with a firearm, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Elisha Felix Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening, and was arrested after being released from the hospital and placed on a probation hold from a gun-related conviction.

Shantel P. Chisholm, 25, of Lewiston but formerly of Jersey City, was charged with violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to six months in jail.

It all started around 3 a.m. Saturday, when police received calls reporting gunshots and fighting. “Officers immediately responded to learn some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut St., and (police) surrounded the building,” according to a Lewiston police statement at 9 a.m. Saturday. A State Police tactical team also responded to the location.

At 8:30 a.m., police were using a loudspeaker to order residents on the second floor of the apartment building at 21 Walnut St. to come out of the building.

At about 8:45 a.m., several residents standing outside said they had been evacuated from their apartments, but other residents in apartments in the area could be seen through their windows and were clearly staying in their apartments.

At that time, police were urging the public to seek an alternative route and to stay clear of the area. A section of Walnut Street was closed to traffic between Blake and Pierce streets.

Without incident, by 11 a.m. most police had left the area, with several officers remaining as the investigation continued into the incident. Later Saturday, police issued another statement announcing the arrests of the three suspects.

Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said that after “the execution of search warrants,” police recovered “four handguns, numerous shell casings, over 50 grams of heroin, $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and various related evidence” from the scene. At that time, St. Pierre said more charges were possible.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Three arrested following standoff on Walnut Street in Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: