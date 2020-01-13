UNITY — MOFGA seeks applications for its Journeyperson Program. The program provides hands-on support, training and mentorship for people who are serious about pursuing careers in sustainable farming in Maine. The program is designed for farmers in their first three to five years to further develop the skills they need to farm independently and successfully, according to a news release from the association.

Participants in the program are awarded two years of support, including:

• Mentorship with a farmer or farm that will assist Journeypersons in farm establishment;

• free access to MOFGA resources including technical advice from our agricultural services staff;

• free admission to MOFGA-sponsored educational events and farm visits from MOFGA staff and advisors;

• an educational stipend of $500 per year, which can be spent on classes, workshops, or conferences related to farming, or books, videos, computer programs, etc that are educational in nature;

• access to MOFGA Farm Beginnings whole-farm and business-planning curriculum;

• discounts to Vermont Composting, Felco, FEDCO and Johnny’s Selected Seeds; and

• assistance and support for land access and tenure issues through partnerships with Maine Farmland Trust and Land For Good.

Program qualifications — MOFGA seeks application to the Journeyperson program from farms that meet the following

criteria:

• A minimum of two years farming experience with one calendar year of experience in

Maine;

• measurable contributions to Maine’s agricultural economy;

• production goals of feeding their community and region;

• a demonstrated commitment to sustainable practices, including, but not limited to organic production; and

• secure medium- to long-term land tenure (MOFGA can assist in this process).

Note there is a $200 participation fee for the Journeyperson program. At the time of acceptance, individuals can apply for a scholarship to cover this fee.

For more information, visit mofga.org or call 568-6018.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: