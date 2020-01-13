The National Sports Media Association announced Monday that Morning Sentinel sports reporter Travis Lazarczyk is the Maine Sportswriter of the Year.

The NSMA, which is based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, annually honors the top sports reporters and broadcasters in each state.

NSMA director Dave Goren said each state’s members nominate candidates in October and then vote for winners in December.

Lazarczyk, who has worked at the Sentinel for 19 years, said he was honored to earn the award.

“It’s an honor because I know how many great sports reporters there are in Maine,” Lazarczyk said. “We all push each other every day. Just on our own staff, we have a lot of great writers. I’d put our department against anybody.”

Bill Green, of WCSH in Portland, was named the Maine Sprotscaster of the Year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »