INDIANAPOLIS — T.J. Warren scored 21 points and blocked a late 3-pointer that would have given Philadelphia the lead to help the Indiana Pacers hold on for a 101-95 victory over the 76ers on Monday night.

The Pacers have now beaten the 76ers twice in 14 days, this time after charging back from an 11-point deficit midway through the third quarter. Malcolm Brogdon also had 21 points and added seven rebounds and nine assists.

Ben Simmons had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. Josh Richardson added 23 points, 17 in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia fell to 1-2 since losing Joel Embiid with an injured finger on his left hand.

It was a vastly different game from Indiana’s 115-97 rout in December.

For most of the night, everyone but Simmons — who made 9 of 11 shots in the first half — struggled offensively.

When Philadelphia extended the lead to 63-52 midway through the third quarter, the Pacers finally responded.

Myles Turner scored seven points in a 15-4 spurt that tied the score at 67 with 1:26 left in the third.

PELICANS 117, PISTONS 110: Lonzo Ball scored five of his 17 points in overtime and New Orleans won in Detroit in a matchup of injury-depleted teams.

The Pistons are still missing starters Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back), while the Pelicans played without their top three scorers – Brandon Ingram (knee), Jrue Holiday (elbow) and JJ Redick (hamstring) – along with Derrick Favors (hamstring) and Zion Williamson (knee).

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason.

The Cavs said that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year’s draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg.

