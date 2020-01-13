AUGUSTA — After a successful first season as a sanctioned sport, it looks like the number of teams playing high school eight-man football in Maine will more than double in 2020.

The growth has been so rapid that the Maine Principals’ Associations’ football committee unanimously voted on Monday to recommend making eight-man a two-class sport with separate championships for large school teams (enrollment of 375 or greater) and small schools (enrollment of 0-374).

Ten teams played eight-man football in 2019, with a single championship game that pitted the winner of the Large School division against the Small School division winner. In that game, Mt. Ararat, which has an enrollment over 700 students, defeated Old Orchard Beach (243 students), 58-25.

At least 11 schools have indicated to the MPA they are seriously considering making the switch next season, with three other schools viewed as potential candidates. The overriding factor for programs to switch to the eight-man game, which reduces three starters on both offense and defense, is that their programs cannot consistently produce participation needed to safely and competitive play the traditional 11-man version.

Football had a steep 6.9 percent drop in participation from 2017 to 2018, with 237 fewer players. That came on the heels of a 10-year, 17 percent drop from 2007-08 to 2016-17. The dropping participation rate is partly explained by Maine’s decreased school-age enrollment. Parental concerns around injury risk, particularly concussions, is another factor.

But the eight-man schools seemed to buck those trends. Four of the schools (Sacopee Valley, Traip Academy, Boothbay, and Telstar) had been forced to cancel varsity seasons in the past decade. In 2019, there were no forfeits in eight-man football, some programs reported increased participation, and several schools were able to play sub-varsity games.

“Last year, a similar amount of teams showed interest and then backed away for public relation reasons or just wanted to see how it played out. As far as today’s (meeting), I think it played out the way everybody wanted it to,” said Dean Plante, the football coach and athletic director at Old Orchard Beach High. “Positive growth from a good product and allowing schools of equal size to compete for some state championships.”

According to Mike Burnham, the MPA’s executive director for interscholastic activities, all 10 of the original eight-man schools will continue to play the game that features two fewer linemen, one less player in the backfield and, in Maine, is played on a 100-yard field that is reduced in width from 53 1/3 yards to 40 yards.

Three new schools have fully committed to play eight-man football: Mount Desert Island, Morse of Bath, Spruce Mountain in Jay, Burnham said. During Monday’s meeting the football committee also unanimously voted to support Dirigo High’s appeal to be allowed to play eight-man. After playing its first game as an 11-man team in 2019, Dirigo forfeited the rest of the season. MPA by-laws state that when a team cannot complete a season, it will not be allowed to play for two years. The football committee felt strongly that if Dirigo is forced to wait two more years to play varsity football, the 219-student school would likely lose football for good.

In addition, Camden Hills Athletic Director Jeff Hart has said publicly his school fully intends to play eight-man; Waterville, Mt. View of Thorndike, Washington Academy and Mountain Valley are each having meetings with community or school boards this week. Houlton/Hodgdon/Greater Houlton Christian Academy and Stearns, two teams from Class D North, are also expected to make the switch to eight-man, though have not officially communicated that to the MPA, Burnham said.

Nokomis, Lake Region and Orono are three more programs that have been pegged as candidates. Orono did not field a varsity team this season because of its small, and inexperienced roster.

