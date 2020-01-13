LITTLETON, Colo – Marjorie Hill Ashman, 87, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, in Littleton, Colo. She moved to Colorado from New Jersey in 2018 with her husband, Frederick Ashman, and dog, Louie, to be closer to extended family.

Marjorie was born and raised in Waterville, Maine. Her father was a noted physician and community leader, Frederick Thayer Hill. Her mother was a nurse who helped prepare other nurses for war-time duties. Together they raised four daughters: Virginia, Joan, Barbara and Marjorie.

Marjorie earned her Bachelor of Arts and met her future husband at Colby College. She then earned a Master of Arts at Columbia Teachers College and a diploma from Lexington School for the Deaf Teacher Training Program. Her career began with teaching deaf students in Tarrytown, N.Y. She chose marriage and family over academia but became a full-time special education teacher once her children were in school.

She and Fred made Mount Laurel, N.J. their home for 57 years, residing in Rancocas Woods. Employment at Mount Laurel and Tabernacle Middle Schools gave her the opportunity to not only educate but to inspire her students. Marge contributed countless hours to a broad range of volunteer activities. She and Fred were especially devoted to CONTACT, a crisis hotline and referral service in Burlington County, which allowed her to lend her wonderful listening and practical thinking skills to unknown numbers of people. She was involved in answering the phone calls of people in crisis for over 40 years. Marge supported numerous charitable organizations, mirroring her commitment to people in need, animals, places she loved, and the preservation of nature.

She and Fred loved to travel, read, listen to music, and enjoy nature’s spectacles. She was devoted to her family, friends, and all of the family’s dogs.

Marge is survived by her husband and best friend of 63 years, Fred; her sister, Barbara Millett; her three children, Jim (Irene), Sue J (Tim) and Paul “Grink”; and six grandchildren, Heather, Mariama, Arnold, Noah, Marjorie “Shiko”, and Trevor “Ted.”

