PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Six local students have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the 2019 fall semester.
They are: Julianna Labul, of Farmington; Sarah Bobrowski, of Greene; Anna Dodge, of Litchfield; Lindsey Perkins, of Readfield; Mattea Powers, of Skowhegan; and Betsy Hunt, of Thorndike.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Lasell University fall dean’s list
-
Community
MOFGA seeks applications for Journeyperson Program
-
Community
Plymouth State University fall president’s list
-
Community
Hands Around the Capitol set for Jan. 18 in Augusta
-
Arts & Entertainment
Riding Globes triumphs, ‘1917’ ends ‘Star Wars’ box-office reign