PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Six local students have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the 2019 fall semester.

They are: Julianna Labul, of Farmington; Sarah Bobrowski, of Greene; Anna Dodge, of Litchfield; Lindsey Perkins, of Readfield; Mattea Powers, of Skowhegan; and Betsy Hunt, of Thorndike.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

filed under:
college news, farmington maine, greene maine, litchfield maine, readfield maine, school news, skowhegan maine, thorndike maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles