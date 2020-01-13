PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Six local students have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the 2019 fall semester.

They are: Julianna Labul, of Farmington; Sarah Bobrowski, of Greene; Anna Dodge, of Litchfield; Lindsey Perkins, of Readfield; Mattea Powers, of Skowhegan; and Betsy Hunt, of Thorndike.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

