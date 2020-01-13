AUGUSTA — A Waterville man accused of fatally shooting the woman who was his girlfriend and the mother of their children pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in court Monday.

Nicholas P. Lovejoy, 28, denied the allegations that he killed Melissa Sousa, 29, his girlfriend and the mother of the couple’s twin 8-year-old daughters, on Oct. 22, 2019, in Waterville.

Lovejoy, in an interview with police after Sousa’s body was found, allegedly confessed to killing her with a .38-caliber handgun, according to court documents written by Maine State Police Detective Ryan Brockway.

He was indicted on a charge of murder by a grand jury in late November of last year.

Justice William Stokes granted a motion from state prosecutors Monday to have a forensic mental health evaluation done of Lovejoy, despite the objection of the suspect’s attorney, Darrick Banda.

Banda said he objected to that motion because having an evaluation done anticipates Lovejoy’s defense being based on him having a mental health problem. So far, Banda said he’s seen no indication in his interactions with Lovejoy that a mental health evaluation is warranted.

Stokes said the findings of the evaluation would be impounded and available to Banda, but not to state prosecutors, at least initially.

Lovejoy, who was brought into court in handcuffs and wearing an orange jail uniform, is being held without bail.

Stokes said a bail hearing can be held when Banda requests that one be held.

The next likely step in the case is a status conference planned for April.

Family and friends of Sousa attended Monday’s arraignment at the Capital Judicial Center.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Waterville man indicted on charge of murdering girlfriend Melissa Sousa

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: