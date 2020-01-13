FORT FAIRFIELD — A woman is unaccounted for after a fire swept through a three-story apartment house Monday morning, officials said.
The fire, reported at 4 a.m., flattened the building in Fort Fairfield, and workers were searching in the rubble for the missing woman, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Search efforts were hampered by the cold temperature; it was 5 below zero at the site in Aroostook County, McCausland said.
