WATERVILLE — While Forest Hills guard Parker Desjardins is a challenging matchup for any defense, the junior isn’t the only scoring threat the Tigers have.

“What makes them all tough to guard? They can hit a shot from 25 feet,” Temple Academy coach Scott Corey said after his team fell to Forest Hills, 80-43, Tuesday night. “They take the ball to the rim. They’re just better than we are, period.”

The win improved Forest Hills, the defending Class D state champion, to 12-0. Temple is now 4-5.

Temple scored the game’s first seven points and led 14-10 late in the first quarter, before Desjardins scored eight straight points to give the Tigers the lead for good. Desjardins scored a game-high 40 points in his return after missing three games with a shoulder injury.

Forest Hills pulled away with a 20-5 run in the second quarter. Hunter Cuddy scored 14 points for the Tigers, while Mason Desjardins added eight, all in the first half.

“They’re a state champion for a reason. They’ve got weapons. They play like winners. We had our opportunities, but we don’t finish,” Corey said.

Temple was hurt by turnovers, including eight in the pivotal second quarter, and an inability to keep the Tigers off the boards.

Marko Ajvaz and Dragan Jovanovic each had 12 points for the Bereans.

