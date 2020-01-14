Icy road conditions were to blame for a three way car crash that left two cars totaled and the drivers with minor injuries on Monday evening in Fairfield, police said.

At 5:37 p.m., Fairfield police were dispatched to the intersection of Norridgewock Road and Middle Road by the Old Melody Ranch where the three vehicles had crashed into one another, according to Chief Tom Gould.

Nathan Williams, 20, of Canaan, was operating a 2006 Buick Lucerne sedan on the left side of the traffic island at the end of the Middle Road and traveled onto the Norridgewock Road into the path of a northbound 2017 Acura RDX SUV driven by Janet Avallone, 68, of Anson.

The icy road conditions caused Williams’ and Avallone’s vehicles to move into the southbound lane where they struck a 2007 Ford F150 truck driven by Merlon Sylvester, 45, of Albion. Williams’ and Avallone’s vehicles were totaled while Sylvester’s truck sustained minor damage to the rear quarter panel.

A total of four individuals, whose identities and current conditions haven’t been released, were taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville and Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan. The injuries of all four appeared not to be life threatening, according to Gould.

Fairfield police were assisted at the scene by the Fairfield-Benton Fire Rescue Department, Delta Ambulance and Redington Fairview EMS.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: