Portland news anchor Kim Block, who has been at WGME for 39 years, is leaving her job to focus on recovering from a traumatic brain injury last year.

Block made the announcement Tuesday on social media and with a detailed message on the WGME website. She said she’ll join her colleagues on the station’s 6 p.m. newscast Tuesday to say goodbye to viewers.

Some important personal news. I’m officially stepping down from my anchor position at @WGME to continue to recover from my traumatic brain injury. Please take a look at my message and join me tonight live at 6pm to say goodbye – for now. >https://t.co/5ehs7a8ww2 — Kim Block (@KimWGME) January 14, 2020

Block suffered the injury a little more than a year ago, when she slipped on her icy driveway and fell. The back of her head hit on the pavement as she fell, then bounced up and hit again, Block said. She began experiencing symptoms of a traumatic brain injury the next day.

“In my case, by the next day I began suffering with unrelenting vertigo, nausea, pounding headaches, severe photophobia and hyperacusis – sensitivity to light and noise,” Block wrote. “I could not walk a straight line and I needed to hold on to walls to walk around my house. I could not drive, cook, read, watch television, hold lengthy conversations, fold socks or sort the mail. And the never ending pounding in my head was nearly unbearable.”

She has not worked since the accident.

After a year of intensive therapies, Block wrote that she has made a lot of progress and has regained some abilities, but has to work hard at others. She said the recovery is taking longer than expected, and she feels she needs to take more time to continue healing, so she is officially leaving her position. She wrote that she may work at the station again at some point.

“If you see me out and about, please say hello. I’ll be the one with the sunglasses and noise cancelling headphones, but I won’t break and I definitely don’t bite,” Block wrote. “This is still our community and I’m going to be very much a part of it.”

This story will be updated.

