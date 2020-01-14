BRADENTON, Fla. – John W. Lane Jr., “Duke”, 86, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Bradenton Tidewell Hospice House.John was born in Pittsfield, Maine, the son of the late John W. Lane Sr. and Delphine Lane. John grew up in Gardiner, Maine, and graduated from Gardiner High School. He graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Maine where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Following graduation, John served in the United States Navy including as a Supply Officer on the USS Midway. A lifelong learner John later earned an MBA from Nason College. John began his professional career as a real estate broker with his father at The Lane Agency in Augusta, Maine. Over a 50-year span, John worked as a real estate broker and appraiser. In the 1970s, he was a partner in a company that developed and managed several long term care facilities. John also taught classes in real estate brokerage and appraisal at the University of Maine at Augusta. During his career, John was involved in many real estate and civic organizations. He was a member of the Maine JCI Senate, served as President of the Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors and was elected Maine Realtor of the Year. He attended the Maine Association of Realtors Convention annually until 2019.In the 1980s, John and his wife Ruth relocated from Augusta to Kennebunk, Maine. John with a business partner established a commercial investment and property mortgage company. In Kennebunk he continued his community involvement that included serving 13 years as a trustee for the Kennebunk Sewer District.John and Ruth retired to Bradenton Florida where John continued his civic activities, He served as Tara Golf and Country Club Finance Chair, served on TGCC Long Range Planning Committee and most recently was a Tara Master Association Board Director.Duke will be remembered by his family and friends for living life with vigor. He was a bold dreamer, an able and willing confidant, and supportive father. He was renowned for his passion for gardening, cooking, entertaining, boating, reading, and golf.John was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Ruth, and his sister, Raejean Lane. He is survived by his sister, Janet Nelson; son, John Lane; daughters, Margaret (John) Mason and Rebecca (Arthur Spencer) Lane; step son Thomas (Jean) Gilpatrick; stepdaughters Sharon (Leigh) Morill, Robin (Robert) Garrett, and Lynn (Bruce) Bernier); grandsons Benjamin Mason, Matthew Mason and Nicholas Young, several nieces and nephews and several stepgrandchildren.Duke’s family would like to thank the staff of Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care.A committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Augusta, Maine in the spring.

