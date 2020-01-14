WINTHROP – Marilyn June (Esterbrook) Perry-Frost, “Frostie”, 86, of the Bessie Road, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at 5 p.m., on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by her family.She was born in Augusta on August 8, 1935, the daughter of Bion and Arlene (Drew) Esterbrook.Marilyn was a hard worker and had worked many different jobs in many places over the years. Before her retirement, she worked as a CNA and Med Tech at several area nursing homes. She loved to eat, and there wasn’t very much she didn’t like. She always enjoyed going to camp in North Anson with Bird, Travis, David, Nichole, JJ and anyone else who showed up. She also enjoyed going out for ice cream, sitting around the camp fire (she was the master of the fire), reading, fishing and many other activities while at camp. She was 82 when she caught more brook trout than her daughter while fishing. She was very proud of that and couldn’t wait to tell everyone.The family would like to thank all the people who helped her on her journey home to meet our Lord and Savior. All the staff at Hospice, the Infusion Center at CMMC, Dr. Mustafa, Cheryl (his nurse), and the rest of his team. Near the end of her journey, she was put in the hands of two earthly angels which she loved. Her CNA Kelly, who helped her with her daily care, rubbed her back, arms and legs and feet, which she enjoyed and loved; and also her nurse Lisa, whom she felt very comfortable with because she was sweet, kind and down to earth.She was predeceased by her parents; four brothers; Boyd, Bion, George and Leighton Easterbrook; a sister Lorraine Gowell; two grandsons, Jonathan Burgess and James Haskell Jr.; the father of all her children, Charles Perry Sr., and her husband, Merle Frost.She is survived by her eight children and their spouses; Barbara and Dana Burgess of Sun City, Ariz.; Dorothy and Duane Harper of Dover, Delaware; Berdina and Travis DeBlois of Winthrop; Charles Perry Jr. of Old Orchard Beach; David and Debbie Perry of Wayne; Allison Haskell of Hallowell; Glenn “Sam” Perry of New Hampshire, and Michelle and Alonzo Cochran of Greene.; her step-children Joe Frost, Jeff Adams, Vickie Frost Reynolds, Steve Frost, and Clifford and Linda Frost; her three brothers, Keith, Vaughn and Foster Esterbrook. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her loving dog, Baby.Marilyn had a special relationship with her granddaughter Nicole, grandson Matthew and great grandson Jason Keith Jr. (JJ), along with a step granddaughter and her husband Vanessa and Ben Roy and their children Camdyn, Isaiah, Rorie and Grace Lynn, who were always around when she needed a hand or just to put a smile on her face.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 17 at the North Monmouth Community Church, 151 North Main St., N. Monmouth. Spring burial will be in the Leeds Plains Cemetery.Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

