MADISON – Blanche Evangeline (Beaulieu) Elias, 87, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison on Monday, December 30, 2019.

Blanche was born on March 28, 1932 in Anson, Maine, to Alphonse and Josephine (Coro) Beaulieu. Blanche grew up on her family’s farm in Madison. She was the second born of the family’s eight children. Her years of life on the family farm were filled with hard work, kinship, and love. Blanche delighted in sharing stories and insights gained from the camaraderie and challenges of these formative years. She attended Madison Schools, was a member of many school clubs, and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1950. In addition to working the farm, her father was employed for many years at Great Northern Paper in Madison. While in school, Blanche was employed as a waitress at a local restaurant to provide extra income for her large family. When she met Elias “Goodie” Elias, a Madison businessman who opened a woodworking and building supply company in 1947, the future was set. Goodie attended the same Catholic Church, St. Sebastian, in Madison, and had worked with Alphonse at Great Northern Paper for a time. After a period of courtship, the two married on January 21, 1951. Goodie and Blanche proceeded to build a house and fill their lives with work and children. As Elias Woodworking grew, they worked side by side in the business, each performing multiple roles. During these busy years they also grew their family from two to eight, having six children. Over the years, Blanche was very active in Parish related groups and functions. She served decades as a lector and as a member of St. Sebastian’s Daughters of Isabella Circle, for which she held multiple terms as Regent. She also spent countless hours visiting and caring for ailing family members, friends and people in need. Goodie passed on October 7, 1972, leaving Blanche to carry on running the business and raising their family, with four of the children school-age and younger. This was a monumental task that she accomplished with her devotion to Faith, the memory of Goodie and the generous help of her loving children, extended family and many friends. Throughout her time, Blanche thoroughly enjoyed an active social life and pursued multiple hobbies. She especially loved visiting with family and friends. She also appreciated being part of her children’s lives and created many long-lasting, meaningful bonds with their friends. She relished many activities: knitting, crochet, puzzles, crosswords, ceramics, country music, engaging discussions and late-night card games. Every busy day ended with the Rosary. Blanche was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sisters, Lillian Comeau and Bertha St. Peter; her brothers, Patrick, Francis and Leo Beaulieu; and her grandson, Larry Dawes. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Joan (Elias) and husband Mark Keaten, Mary (Elias) Ferran and partner Mike Packard; her sons, George and wife Pamela Elias, David and wife Susan Elias, Gregory and wife Julie Elias, Peter Elias and partner Katherine Drummond; her grandchildren, Jeffery and wife Amethyst Keaten, Melanie (Keaten) and husband Matthew Proffitt, Thomas and wife Stephanie Keaten, Joshua Ferran and partner Jacqui Marino, Angela (Ferran) and husband Joshua Haiss, Shawn and wife Mandy Ferran, Andrea (Dawes) Latimer, Sylvia (Elias) and husband Todd Erickson, Elias and wife Justine Elias, Rachel (Elias) and husband Matt Prest, Meghan Elias, Simon and wife Melissa Elias; her sister, Pearl and husband Richard Cook; her brother, Earl Beaulieu and wife Maryse Price; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Beaulieu, Brenda Coughlin and Arlene Elias; her cousin and lifelong friend, Irene Siket; her good friend, Haydee Braune; as well as sixteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center for all their care and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, in Madison, on May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Blanche’s name to St. Judes Childrens Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

