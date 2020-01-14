PORTLAND – Carole Fylstra went to be with her Lord on New Year’s Day, 2020. On the prior Saturday, while relaxing at home with her husband, she stood and took a tragic fall. After calling for her own ambulance, she lost consciousness from a massive bleed in her brain from which she never recovered. Family gathered at her bedside at Maine Medical Center in Portland and kept vigil until she passed, with her granddaughter, April, holding her hand. Carole was a feisty and funny, loyal and loving, strong and spiritual firecracker of a woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believed in.

Carole was born in Morristown, N.J., on November 5, 1931 to the late James and Louise Qucsai. Her first husband, Robert LePage Sr., predeceased her. They had two sons – Robert Jr. of Derby, Vt., and Richard of Newport, Vt.

After her first husband died, her high school sweetheart, Robert Fylstra, found her shortly after his first wife, Mary passed away. They rekindled their romance and were married in 1997 and resided in Maine.

A trauma experienced early in her first marriage caused Carole to develop epileptic seizures. As a result, she never was able to drive a vehicle or hold a job outside of the home. Nonetheless, she poured her resolve and passion into raising her two boys and later in life into enjoying her grandchildren.

Carole was always a sports enthusiast. She enjoyed horseback riding until a couple of falls and broken bones put an end to that chapter of her life. While living in Maine, she and Bob often took off across the lake from their lakeside home and snowmobiled through the beautiful Maine countryside. She and her husband were active members of the 300 Mile River Snowmobile Club of Wayne, Maine. They were also loyal fans of the New England Patriots – to the point that family and friends knew they were not permitted to call when a game was in progress. When she wanted a more sedate way to pass the time, she created beautiful quilts with a local quilting group.

While in Vermont, Carole got great joy from her attendance and participation in the Newport Church of God. Upon moving to Maine, she joined the Wayne Community Church, assuming various leadership and service roles.

Carole was predeceased by her first husband, Robert LePage Sr, sister, Pat Laxton, brother, Robert Qucsai, granddaughter, Tina Bratti and great-granddaughter, Paitlyn Willey. She is survived by her second husband, Robert Fylstra, son, Robert LePage Jr. and wife, Lorri, son, Richard LePage and partner, Debrough Bratti, step-sons, Tom Fylstra and wife Cindy, Bobby Fylstra and fiancé Donna Barbro, Stephen Fylstra and wife Kathy, step-daughter, Dorian Edwin and grandchildren: Wayne LePage, Nicholas LePage, Amy LePage, Josh LePage, Rick Lepage Jr, April LePage and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday, January 18, 11:00 a.m., in Derby, at the Newport Church of God, 295 Crawford Road; and Saturday, January 25, 1:00 p.m., in Hallowell, Mainem at Granite Hill Senior Living Community, 60 Balsam Drive. Graveside Service will be held in the spring.

On-line condolences may be shared at: curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.

If desired, donations can be made in Carole’s honor to

Newport Church of God,

295 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous