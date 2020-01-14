AUGUSTA – Glenna G. Barnes, 83, formerly of South Belfast Ave., died January 11, 2020 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation in Farmington after an extended illness.She was born on February 29, 1936 in Magog, P.Q., Canada the daughter of Howard Sidney Whittier and Margaret Rachel (Bowen) Whittier.Glenna moved to the United States, became a U.S. citizen and married the love of her life, Charles Kirby Barnes. Family was always very important to both of them Glenna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was very hard working and very caring with a heartwarming personality. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having large family get togethers around the dining room table. She loved hosting family birthdays and the holidays. There were lots of outside BBQs in the summer.Glenna and her husband Charlie enjoyed their gardens and their farm full of animals. Glenna and Charlie were known all around for their roadside farm stand full of fresh vegetables, sweet strawberries, honey, fresh baked goods and beautiful flowers and plants. Glenna was able to stay at home and raise their five children. Once their children were grown, she worked at Arlene’s Pastry Shop for several years. After relocating to a farm in Jefferson, she was employed at Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills for 23 years.Mrs. Barnes was predeceased by her husband, Charles Kirby Barnes on Jan. 13, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Rita Merrill and three brothers, Francis, James and Philip Whittier.Surviving are four sons: Larry Barnes and his wife Terry of Randolph, ME, Charles Barnes and his wife Laurie of Winthrop, ME, Kenneth Barnes and his wife Lise of Augusta, ME and Jeffrey Barnes and his wife Rhonda of Cumberland, ME; one daughter, Sharon Tranten and her husband Donald of Kingfield, ME; two brothers: Reggie and Frederick Whittier; three sisters: Madeline Belisle, Pearl LeBeau and Shirley McKelvey; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Family and friends may visit from 1-2 pm Saturday January 18, 2020 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME where a funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

