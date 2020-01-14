AUGUSTA -John Allen Gomm Sr. of Augusta, Maine, died peacefully at his home on Friday morning, January 10, 2020 after a long time illness. John was born on March 27, 1943, To William Edward Gomm and Gladys Bell (Ladd) Gomm in Blue Hill Maine. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Gomm, of 32 yrs, four biological children, 10 stepchildren and their families, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. John married Betty on January 9, 1988, and have been happily married and residing in the Augusta area. In his early years, John went to Culinary School and enjoyed using his talents as a cook. Johns last place of employment was at New England Battery and Tire Warehouse as an auto technician. John enjoyed wood carving, poem writing, playing the banjo, camping at China Lake, spending time with family and friends, and taking day trips to the coast with his wife. He was also known for his love of telling a good joke, and his life time stories. John was baptised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on December 29, 1978. He and his wife Betty enjoyed teaching people about the Bible and the hope it holds out for the future. A time when pain and death will be done away with. (Revelation 21:3,4) John was well known and very much loved, he will be dearly missed by all. The family would like to thank everyone that helped make Johns last days comfortable, a special Thanks to Maine General Hospice. A memorial service will be held on January 25, at 2:00 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 8 Cross Hill Road, Augusta, Maien. An open house will be held at the Arch Beta Resident Center following the memorial service.In lieu of flowers please send donations to jw.org or Maine General Hospice

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous