AUGUSTA – Richard Francis Cusick, 94, of Augusta and formerly of Farmingdale, died Saturday January 11, 2020, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and LTC Gray Birch.

He was born in Gardiner on July 13, 1925, the son of Howard and Mary (Cole) Cusick.

Richard graduated from Gardiner High School at age 16, attended the School of Commerce for one year and then enlisted in the Navy. He served for 3 years during World War II. Richard worked for New England Telephone/AT&T/Verizon for over 35 years. During this retirement he volunteered at Togus VA for over 10 years. His most important job as part of his retirement was that of grandfather to TJ. Richard and Ruth were married for 68 years and lived in the same house in Farmingdale for over 55 years. Richard’s biggest joy was spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, Howard and wife Sophie and Bill and wife Eileen, and his niece, Susan.

Richard is survived by his wife Ruth Cusick, son Terry and wife Carol of West Gardiner, son Tim and wife Thelma of Gardiner, grandson Tim Jr. “TJ” and his mother Shelly Couture of Augusta and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gray Birch and Beacon Hospice for their loving care.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday January 16, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 6:00 PM, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. This will be followed by a reception held at the Elks Lodge, 148 Cobbossee Ave, (Route 126) in Gardiner. A Spring burial with full military honors will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Hospice, checks made payable to: Amedisys Foundation. Mailed to Amedisys Inc. Att: Amedisys Foundation,

3854 American Way Suite A

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

