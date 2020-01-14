SKOWHEGAN – Rose (DeSalvo) Pike of Skowhegan, 87 years of age, passed away with family at her bedside on January 10, 2020. Rose was born on June 5, 1932 in Peace Dale, Rhode Island, and moved to the Skowhegan, Maine, area where she raised her family and worked as a nurse’s aide. She also spent many years cooking at Tilton’s Log Cabin restaurant.She was the daughter of Pasquale and Francesca DeSalvo, and one of ten siblings. After her marriage to Howard Pike Sr. in 1951, she lived in Attleboro, Massachusetts, for several years. She moved with her family to Cornville, Maine, in 1961. Rose was a loving mother of five children, 15 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Howard Russell Pike of Cornville, Maine; and Lawrence Pike and his wife Tina also of Cornville, Maine; and by daughters, Frances Alward and her husband John, of Madison, Maine; Lillian Dickason and her husband Ted of Buffalo, New York; and Annmarie Dubois and her husband, Don of Skowhegan, Maine. Rose had a big heart and was always willing to lend a loving hand to anyone in need. She would often make a meal and deliver it to neighbors to share. A favorite hobby was crocheting doilies which she then gifted to many friends and family. She took great pleasure in cooking, dancing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a love of flowers, butterflies, and singing. Many loved her biscuits and homemade pies at Tilton’s Log Cabin Restaurant, and she always enjoyed bringing a smile to someone by cooking them their favorite. She will be dearly missed by her large family and many friends. She taught by example how to help your neighbor and to lead with your heart.The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the dedicated staff at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, they would also like to thank the hospice care providers Aayrn for the loving care they provided Rose and for the support given to the many family members who visited. Burial and gathering to celebrate her life will take place in the spring.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

