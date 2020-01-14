SKOWHEGAN – Susan A. Dionne, 69, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Skowhegan, Maine.

She was born June 12, 1950, in Old Town, Maine, the daughter of Robert Martin and Ann (Carey) Martin.

Susan graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in the class of 1969.

She worked for the state of Maine doing administration support for the DOT in Fairfield.

She is survived by her three daughters, Angelia Makoski and her partner Dean Fuller of Albion, Nicole Dionne and her partner Adam Brooker of Skowhegan and Ashley Dionne of Skowhegan; her grandchildren who affectionately knew her as “Nena”, Sydney and Brady Makowski; she also leaves her good friend Lulu Begin of Fairfield and her two beloved cats, “Felix and Oscar”.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Donations May be made in her name to the Somerset Animal Society,

PO BOX 453,

Skowhegan, ME 04976

