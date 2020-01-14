BINGHAM – William Arthur Frigon, 89, of Bingham, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his home in Bingham.He was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island on May 16, 1930, the son of Joseph and Blanche (Salois) Frigon. He proudly enlisted into the United States Navy at the age of 17, where he served for three years on the USS Kearsarge. He was then recalled for duty during the Korean War and served an additional two and a half years. He married the love of his life Rose Marie Parenteau Frigon on September 16, 1950.William was self-employed for most of his life. For a time, he was a builder and developer in Rhode Island and he was later the owner and operator of an excavation company in Maine. He was also employed as a plumber and plumbing inspector for many years, he was a real estate broker and the owner of a oil and gas company in Rhode Island. Along with his wife he owned and operated Canadian Trail Camps on Wyman lake for more than 18 years.Bill was an avid bee keeper for over 12 years, doing what he could to keep a healthy bee population. He was very involved in his community and enjoyed his interactions with the local town’s people. He was a member of the Home Builders Association of Rhode Island. He was a member of the Bingham American Legion, the benevolent order of Elk’s in Skowhegan for 65 years, he was past President of the Valley Riders Snowmobile Club, he was also a member of Saint Peters Catholic Church in Bingham . He would often meet with friends at North Country Store or Williams General Store for coffee and stories.William was a kind, good-hearted man who loved his family more then anything. God gave him the gift of gab! He would keep his wife up to the wee hours of the morning telling her stories or about a book he had read. She will treasure memories like this and keep them close to her heart. His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren looked up to him with respect and love as he did them. He will be greatly missed.He was predeceased by both of his parents and his two brothers Roland and Robert Frigon.William is survived by his loving wife of sixtynine wonderful years Rose Marie Frigon, his daughter Paulette M. Wardwell and her husband Dana of Asheville, North Carolina, his son Dennis W. Frigon and his wife Cindy of Rockwood, his son Brian N. Frigon and his wife Monika of Moscow, his grandchildren Mark, Paul, Gregory, Nicholas, Jeremy, Joel, Jared, Alaina, Quentin and Mikeala and his fourteen great-grandchildren, and several nices and nephews.A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Owen Steet Bingham at 11:00 AM. Burial services will be held on May 14, 2020 in Robinson Memorial Cemetery, Moscow.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Homes and Cremations Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,please consider a donation to Christ the King Parish273 Water StreetSkowhegan, Maine 04976 orBeacon Hospice5 Community Drive Suite AAugusta, Maine 04330.

