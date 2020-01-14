The city of Portland has secured $750,000 in federal money to build a new waterfront park.

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins announced Tuesday that Portland had received the funding for “Portland Landing,” a new public park being planned along the eastern waterfront.

“Portland’s parks, trails, and outdoor spaces play a critical role in providing access to the bodies of water that make it an attractive destination,” the senators said in a joint statement. “This funding will boost revitalization efforts to improve this area of the city by providing new recreational opportunities for underserved residents and creating vital connections to the Portland waterfront from the downtown district, benefiting residents and visitors of Portland.”

City officials unveiled a $16 million plan two years ago to convert a 1.5-acre surface parking lot, known as the Amethyst lot, into a public park.

The park concept included an area for outdoor events, a boardwalk, large oversize steps leading down to the water and a community boating area. Plans called for a more natural area along the northern upland side, including berms and other features to protect against storm surges. And Moon Tide Park, a tidal area that contains contaminated dredging material from the 1980s, would be expanded by 15 feet in each direction

In December, the city hired Seacoast Property Maintenance to create an interim park, at a cost of $176,000 until additional funding could be secured. That work is expected to begin this spring.

The interim park is expected to have raised planter beds, benches and low walls made of reclaimed granite, trees and perennials, lawn areas, walking paths along the water’s edge, a wooden guard rail, swing benches, a plaza for events and food trucks, and a small parking area and roadway for Sail Maine, a nonprofit sailing school.

This grant was awarded through the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant Program, a program funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) State and Local Assistance Program.

Last year, legislation to permanently reauthorize the LWCF was enacted with Sens. Collins and King’s support. In April, Sens. Collins and King joined a bipartisan group in introducing legislation to permanently fund LWCF at $900 million per year.

