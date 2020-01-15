The limited trade deal that the U.S. and China signed Wednesday is probably good news for Maine’s lobster industry, which saw its Chinese exports fall 47 percent in the year since the trade war broke out – but insiders cautioned it’s still too early to say just how good.

The deal includes a provision requiring China to buy $32 billion worth of U.S. agricultural goods over the next two years, but it will be up to China to decide which goods it will buy to fulfill that commitment. Industry officials hope at least some of it will be spent on Maine lobster.

So does Maine’s congressional delegation, which has worked hard to highlight the impact that a 35 percent import tariff on U.S. lobster has had on Maine’s lobster dealers, which buy lobsters from U.S. and Canadian fishermen and sell them abroad.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said she was pleased to see that the deal finalized Wednesday makes mention of lobster on the front page of the agricultural section of the buying mandate. Collins said she lobbied U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to get that provision included.

“The inclusion of this provision … is a significant victory for Maine’s lobster industry, which has been unfairly harmed by retaliatory tariffs,” Collins said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate (Lighthizer’s) responsiveness to the concerns industry members and I raised, and for his efforts to secure the provision in the agreement.”

Live lobster sales to China fell by 46.7 percent, or $82.1 million, in the 12 months after the tariff was imposed in July 2018, according to federal trade data. Sales revenue fell from $175.9 million the prior year to $93.8 million in the 12 months after the tariff.

As a result, China turned to Canada to satisfy its craving for lobster. Canada sells the same species without the tariff-inflated price tag. Lobster sales in China have surged with the growth of its middle class, which has an appetite for the tasty, lucky-color red symbol of wealth and success.

Dealers in Maine hope to return to the heady days before the trade war broke out.

China was the biggest overseas market for U.S. live lobster sales prior to the trade war. It was on pace to double its lobster imports in 2018, with U.S. export data showing year-to-date sales of $75.3 million through June, compared with $34.2 million over that same period in 2017, before China levied its lobster tariff.

