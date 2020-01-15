An event featuring conservative commentator Michelle Malkin hosted by a group of Republican students from the University of Maine has been moved to Lewiston after the original venue in South Portland opted not to host it.

Jeremiah Childs, a student organizer of the event, confirmed Wednesday that Malkin’s appearance has been moved to the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

It was originally scheduled for the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland, but was canceled, prompting allegations the university was trying to stifle free speech.

A spokesman for the University of Maine said Tuesday that the university communicated to the hotel that the University of Maine College Republicans are not an official student group on campus but did not suggest that the event be canceled.

