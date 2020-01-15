NORTH ANSON — Nate Luce scored 28 points to lead the Mt. Abram boys basketball team to a 75-50 win over Carrabec in a Mountain Valley Conference game Wednesday.

Kenyon Pillsbury scored 17 points, while Adam Luce added 12 points for the Roadrunners (8-4).

Luke Carey led the Cobras (1-12) with 19 points, while Robert Lindblom had eight points.

BOOTHBAY 56, OAK HILL 41: The Seahawks (10-2) pulled away from the Raiders (4-7) in the third quarter to win in Wales.

An 18-7 advantage in the third helped Boothbay grow its three-point halftime lead. Hunter Crocker scored a game-high 19 points for the Seahawks, and Kaeden Davis added 15.

Gavin Rawstron led Oak Hill with 16 points, while Liam Rodrigue chipped in 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 46, KENTS HILL 37: The Saints (9-2) had three players scored in double digits in their victory over the Huskies (4-5) in Kents Hill.

Hannah Kenney, Mia Angelina Leslie and Skye Rogers scored 13 apiece for St. Dom’s.

Kents Hill’s Jarni Hewins hit six shots from the field to finish with 15 points.

