BRUNSWICK — Midcoast Humane is hosting a rabies clinic for cats and dogs at the Cumberland Town Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18,0 from 9–11 a.m. Services offered will include rabies vaccines ($10), microchipping ($25), ear cleaning ($10) and nail trimming ($10). This clinic is one of a series that will take place throughout the year in a variety of Midcoast Maine municipalities.
Given the recent increase in rabies cases throughout the area, now is the best time to make sure that all pets are up to date on their vaccines, according to a news release.
“Rabies is a rare but fatal disease which is completely preventable with proper vaccinations,” stated Dr. Alison Pare, medical director for Midcoast Humane, in the release. “The Midcoast Humane Rabies Clinics are a great opportunity for pet owners to stop in and have their pets’ vaccines updated.”
The first rabies clinic of 2020 took place at the Harpswell Town Office on Jan. 4.
No appointment is necessary for the Cumberland clinic. For the safety of the animals, Midcoast Humane asks that dogs are brought on leashes and cats in carriers. If available, bring your pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate.
Statewide, 87 wild animals have tested positive for rabies in 2019.
Rabies is a viral disease that infects the nervous system of mammals, making the infected animal unusually aggressive. It is transmitted primarily through bites and exposure to saliva or spinal fluid from an infected animal.
