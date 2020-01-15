WALES — In conjunction with Musical Theater International, Oak Hill High School’s Theatre in the Woods will present the musical “HONK!,” an adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson story, “The Ugly Duckling,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the school at 56 School Road, according to a news release from Lucy Rioux, the play’s director.

The play tells the story about the baby swan, “Ugly,” rejected by all the barnyard animals except her mother and a villainous cat who is only interested in having the young bird over for “lunch”. The play’s message of embracing your differences can delight children while also appealing to the whole family.

“HONK!” was the winner of the Lawrence Oliver prize for best new musical when it opened in London’s West End in 2000. “HONK!” was written by Anthony Drewe with music by George Stiles.

The musical stars Grace Woodard as Ugly, Marissa Morgans as the Cat, Arianna Johnson as Ida and Jonny Stinson as Drake.

The cast also features Alison Deditch, Rachel Dugay, Kaitlyn Bussiere and Madison Phillips as Ugly’s duckling siblings, and Courtney Gallagher, Kendall Gervais, Tabitha Hustus, Elise Worth, Marissa Smith and Sarah Rossignol as the rest of the barnyard animals.

David Maher is the technical director. Musical direction is provided by Gary Fuller, Saphrona Stetson and Rebecca Carol.

Admission will cost $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

For more information, call Rioux at 441-3210.

