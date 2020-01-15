NEW LONDON, N.H. — Emily Parent, of Oakland, has been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College.

Parent is a freshman majoring in biology.

To qualify for the dean’s list students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses.

filed under:
college news, oakland maine, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles