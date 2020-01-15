WINSLOW – Carolyn (Elliott) Draheim died peacefully in Augusta at the Comfort Care Unit of Glenridge Nursing Home on Jan. 12, 2020 just a month shy of what would have been her seventieth birthday on Valentine’s Day. In recent years, Carolyn had been dealing with early onset dementia, and, with help from family, friends, fellow parishioners at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church in Waterville and her neighbors at Fontaine Oakes Condominiums in Winslow, she was able to live safely at home. But on Christmas Eve 2019 she was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer which claimed her life quickly.Carolyn was born in Waterville to Clyde and Alma Elliott and raised on their dairy farm on Eight Rod Road, enjoying the company of many relatives and cousins from her parents’ large families. There she learned the value of hard work and acquired a love of animals, but not of Maine winters.After graduating from Waterville Senior High School in 1968 and Beal Junior College in Bangor in 1970, she moved to Connecticut where she worked in banking. There she also met and fell in love with Richard Draheim, a Navy warrant officer stationed at Groton. Following their marriage in Waterville in 1972, Rick’s career took them to postings in Scotland, various naval bases on the east coast of the U.S. and to the San Diego area where they settled in the town of Santee to raise their family, daughter Melanie and son Elliott. While living in Santee, Carolyn discovered a love of working with young children. She studied, took courses, attained the required qualifications and for many years taught preschool at church and community centers in the Santee area. Carolyn was an ardent fabric artist, creating many quilts and craft items for family and friends, church fairs and shelters. She will be remembered for her quiet, soft-spoken manner, warm smile and concern for others over self.Carolyn is survived by her daughter Melanie Draheim of Houston, Texas, her son Elliott Draheim and his children Elliott Jr. and Jewel of Owensville, Mo.; and her brother David Elliott and his partner Kit Pfeiffer of Whitefield, Maine. They all wish to express their deep gratitude to staff at hospice and the Comfort Care unit at Glenridge for their exceptional care and compassion.There will be a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, 61 Pleasant St. in Waterville.In lieu of flowers,the family asks that you consider a donation to an organization of your choice in Carolyn’s memory

