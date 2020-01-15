JEFFERSON – Christa E. Lord, 89, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Country Manor Nursing Home, Coopers Mills, following a long illness. She was born in Germany on Nov. 2, 1930.

Mrs. Lord attended school in Germany and met her husband, Ormand, while he was overseas there in the US Army during WWII.

She was the classic example of blue collar pride, spending a number of her working years as a grocery store manager for Cottle’s and well as Barden’s while living in the Gardiner area. She was also employed at Carlton Woolen Mills for many years.

Christa was very talented in the art of knitting, and had her way with a many skeins of wool in her day, producing beautiful sweaters, afghans, hats and socks to keep her entire family warm and safe. She also took great pride, along with her husband Ormand, as very successful dog breeders, producing multiple litters of pups from a number of various breeds for families far and wide to enjoy in the form of beloved family pets. She also had a incredible “green thumb” and loved gardening as well as the processing of the fruits of her labor through canning and jelly making.

She and Ormand loved the outdoors and were very involved with camping, boating, fishing and snowmobiling. She loved the Chamberlain lake region.

Mrs. Lord was predeceased by her mother Erna Schild, father Franz Schild, stepfather Walter Ziegler; husband Ormand S. Lord; daughter Dianne Sawyer; and granddaughter Jessie Sawyer.

She is survived by her son Vincent and partner Sarah of Windsor; her granddaughter Kaela, her husband Craig and their daughter Audrey; her brother Harry Schild and his wife Sheila of British Columbia; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours or funeral service. A private burial will be held in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Those who desire may make donations in

Christa’s memory to:

aspca.org or

ASPCA

PO Box 96929

Washington, DC

20090-6929

