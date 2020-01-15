AUGUSTA – Clyde L. Ault, 82, of Augusta, passed away Jan. 7, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Clyde was born in Lincoln, Neb. on April 22, 1937, the son of Roy and Pearl Ault.

He married Judith Fowler and together they raised their son in Maine.

Clyde was a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as an Electronic Control Technician for the FAA for 52 years.

He loved his church, the Augusta Church of Christ, and Gander Brook Christian Camp in Raymond, Maine, anything outdoors, and the theatre. Most of all, he loved taking care of his family.

He was predeceased by his wife Judith in 2007. He is survived by his son, David Ault of Flint, Mich.: sister Patricia Blakemore of Swartz Creek, Mich.; and grandsons Zachary Desrochers and Nathaniel Ault.

A Memorial Celebration of Clyde’s life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Augusta Church of Christ, 91 Eastern Ave., Augusta.

Arrangements by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

