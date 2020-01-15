OAKLAND – Edwina Marie Gendreau, 88, of Oakland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Jan. 11, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1931 in Grand Isle, Maine to Arthur and Mabel (Beaulieu) Grivois. She married O’Neil Gendreau and together they raised their five daughters in Oakland.

She spent many years working at Diamond Match and C.F. Hathaway. After retirement she babysat many local children.

She was Memaire to everyone and enjoyed telling her grandchildren stories of her childhood, learning how to cook, raising “the girls” and the meaning of all the “French phrases” that they heard growing up.

She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren and she enjoyed cooking big dinners for the family. Some family favorites were her toutiere pies, chicken and dumpling stew, ploys and tomato rice soup.

She found joy in her flower gardens, loved long rides, going out to eat and grabbing an ice cream.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, O’Neil; daughters, Marilyn and Sharon; her siblings, Armand, Mary and Harold; her fur baby, “Little Lady”; and her partner in crime, Yvonne Grivois.

She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine (Kent) Somers, and Gloria Ripley both of Oakland and Debbie Poirier of Emden; grandchildren, Erin, Sarah, and Kaila Ripley, Neil and Jenna Wing, and Leah Poirier; her two cherished great-grandchildren, Alexis Furbush and Marshall Veilleux; her sister, Gloria (Chuck) Reeves of Utah, her brothers, Leo James and Gerald Grivois, and Mike McAdoo all of Oakland, brother-in-law, Gene (Betsy) Duguay of California; sons-in-law, Jeff Wing and Rick Thyng; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Northern Light Inland Hospital for their compassion and support to the family during this journey.

As she requested, there will be a graveside service and a celebration of life at a later date in the spring. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous