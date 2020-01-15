DRESDEN – John Rogachoff, 95, of the Gardiner Road, formerly of Dixfield, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at a local assisted living facility.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1924 in Romania. John was part of a large family, consisting of six brothers and four sisters.

Until the day he died John always enjoyed his family and friends. He especially enjoyed fishing, cooking, telling stories and having a toast with his buddies. His favorite toast was “I’ll see you under the table”.

John worked at and retired from Healthtex in Brunswick as a machinist after 30 years.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. at Bob’s Auto, 172 Alexander Reed Rd., Richmond, ME 04357. Burial will take place in the spring at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dresden.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous