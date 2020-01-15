PENSACOLA, Fla. – Kevin M. Farrington of Pensacola passed away peacefully Jan. 6, 2020 at Covenant Hospice Center Sacred Heart in Pensacola. Kevin was born on Sept. 9, 1955 in Augusta, Maine. He was the son of Carl F. Farrington and Sally L. (Dawbin) Smith, and Clifton R. Smith.

Kevin grew up in Hallowell and graduated from Hall Dale High School in 1973. He also attended the University of Maine at Augusta.

Kevin spent the last 35 years as a concrete contractor in Pensacola and the surrounding areas. He took great pride in the quality of his work, which can be found beneath your feet all over Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa Counties.

Kevin loved the outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, and watching the Blue Angels fly. He loved festivities downtown and at the beach, as well as his annual trip back to Maine to attend the Old Hallowell Day festival. As a native New Englander, he also was a wicked fan of the Boston Red Sox (GO SOX!) and New England Patriots (GO PATS!).

Kevin also simply loved people. His kindhearted soul found him befriending just about anyone he met, and he cherished each and every relationship he had. His generosity knew no bounds, and his positive attitude would always find the light, even in total darkness.

He was preceded in death by his mother and fathers; and his sister, Barbara Seaman. He is survived by his son, Michael Farrington and his wife Karen of Lynn Haven, Fla.; his exwife Suzanne Farrington of Pace, Fla. with whom he remained the best of friends, his brother Fred Farrington and his wife Gloria of Sidney, Maine, his brother Emery Smith and his wife Cindy of Whitefield, Maine, his sister Dianne Heino and her husband Michial of Belgrade Lakes, Maine, and his sister Barbara’s partner Elizabeth (Betty) Coombes of Farmingdale, Maine; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Kevin also had an extensive group of wonderful friends in the Pensacola area as well as in Maine.

At Kevin’s request, there will be no funeral services. He would prefer someone raise a glass to him rather than shed a tear for him.

